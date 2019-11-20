Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Assessing students’ social and emotional skills through triangulation of assessment methods

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/717ad7f2-en
Authors
Miloš Kankaraš, Eva Feron , Rachel Renbarger
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Kankaraš, M., E. Feron and R. Renbarger (2019), “Assessing students’ social and emotional skills through triangulation of assessment methods”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 208, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/717ad7f2-en.
Go to top