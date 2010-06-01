Skip to main content
Assessing Default Investment Strategies in Defined Contribution Pension Plans

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmdbx1nhfnp-en
Pablo Antolín, Stéphanie Payet, Juan Yermo
OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions
Antolín, P., S. Payet and J. Yermo (2010), “Assessing Default Investment Strategies in Defined Contribution Pension Plans”, OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions, No. 2, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmdbx1nhfnp-en.
