  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Approaches to Protection of Undisclosed Information (Trade Secrets)

Background Paper
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz9z43w0jnw-en
Mark F. Schultz, Douglas C. Lippoldt
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Schultz, M. and D. Lippoldt (2014), “Approaches to Protection of Undisclosed Information (Trade Secrets): Background Paper”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 162, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz9z43w0jnw-en.
