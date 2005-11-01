Skip to main content
Analysis of Price Transmission Along the Food Chain

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/752335872456
Authors
Pavel Vavra, Barry K. Goodwin
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Vavra, P. and B. Goodwin (2005), “Analysis of Price Transmission Along the Food Chain”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 3, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/752335872456.
