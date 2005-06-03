Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Analysis of Non-Tariff Barriers of Concern to Developing Countries

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/223281783722
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2005), “Analysis of Non-Tariff Barriers of Concern to Developing Countries”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 16, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/223281783722.
Go to top