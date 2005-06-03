This paper identifies non-tariff barriers (NTBs) faced by developing countries in their trade with developed countries and in South-South trade. The goal is to raise awareness of barriers that interfere with the ability of developing countries to build up trade. Data collected and analysed consist of the academic literature, notifications by developing countries to the Negotiating Group on Market Access for Non- Agricultural Products (NAMA) of the Doha Development Agenda, business surveys, and records relating to trade disputes brought before the World Trade Organization and regional dispute settlement mechanisms. The chapter identifies the categories and types of measures that are most reported and the products affected by the reported measures. Attention is also drawn to developing countries’ forwardlooking export strategies and related potential barriers. Overall, the chapter highlights similarities and differences in barriers reported in the data reviewed and compares barriers reported for trade with developed countries and for trade among developing countries.
Analysis of Non-Tariff Barriers of Concern to Developing Countries
Policy paper
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Abstract
