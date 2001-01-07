Skip to main content
An initial view on methodologies for emission baselines

Iron and steel case study
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/b9e7b1d9-en
Jan-Willem Bode, Jeroen de Beer, Kornelis Blok, Jane Ellis
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers

Bode, J. et al. (2001), “An initial view on methodologies for emission baselines: Iron and steel case study”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2001/11, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b9e7b1d9-en.
