An initial view on methodologies for emission baselines

Transport case study
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/71bbc36d-en
D. Salon
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers

Salon, D. (2001), “An initial view on methodologies for emission baselines: Transport case study”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2001/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/71bbc36d-en.
