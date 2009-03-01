Contemporary education design strongly emphasises stimulating, adaptable learning environments, with spaces able to support various styles of teaching and learning. Delivering successful school buildings requires a close collaborative relationship between the architect and all key stakeholders from initial briefing through to project handover. The brief should identify the opportunities and challenges to create an exciting architectural solution which is functional, aspirational and contextually responsible. The design should demonstrate adaptability and flexibility, maintainability, attention to siting, a culture of community, and sustainability. The building programme and budget also require special attention. The photographs throughout this article show a variety of examples of educational facilities in Perth, Australia, across both the primary and secondary levels. They demonstrate the role architecture can play in creating stimulating learning environments and communities of excellence.
An Australian Approach to School Design
Working paper
CELE Exchange, Centre for Effective Learning Environments
Abstract
