Alternative Policies to Buffer Stocks for Food Security

Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jln0434qkzp-en
Raphaël Beaujeu
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Beaujeu, R. (2016), “Alternative Policies to Buffer Stocks for Food Security”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 97, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jln0434qkzp-en.
