Alternative Measures of Well-Being

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/713222332167
Romina Boarini, Åsa Johansson, Marco Mira d'Ercole
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Boarini, R., Å. Johansson and M. Mira d'Ercole (2006), “Alternative Measures of Well-Being”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 33, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/713222332167.
