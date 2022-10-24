Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Aligning agricultural and rural development policies in the context of structural change

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/1499398c-en
Authors
Dalila Cervantes-Godoy
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Cervantes-Godoy, D. (2022), “Aligning agricultural and rural development policies in the context of structural change”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 187, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1499398c-en.
Go to top