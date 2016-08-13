Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Air Pollution Exposure Indicators

Review of Ground-Level Monitoring Data Availability and Proposed Calculation Method
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlsqs98gss7-en
Authors
Jay Turner
Tags
OECD Green Growth Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Turner, J. (2016), “Air Pollution Exposure Indicators: Review of Ground-Level Monitoring Data Availability and Proposed Calculation Method”, OECD Green Growth Papers, No. 2016/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlsqs98gss7-en.
Go to top