Foreign aid flows disproportionately to the poorest among the developing countries. Countries that account for the poorest fifth of world’s population receive more than a fifth of aid spending from OECD countries. Similarly, the benefits of trade flow likewise to more prosperous countries: the poorest countries export very little to the OECD and consequently earn very little in export earnings.
Aid and Coherence of OECD Country Policies
Policy paper
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights
