Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Agro-food trade, GVCs and agricultural development in ASEAN

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/89d40ebb-en
Authors
Jared Greenville, Kentaro Kawasaki
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Greenville, J. and K. Kawasaki (2018), “Agro-food trade, GVCs and agricultural development in ASEAN”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 116, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/89d40ebb-en.
Go to top