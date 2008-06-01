This booklet synthesizes findings from analysis of agricultural policy and performance in three African countries: Cameroon, Ghana and Mali. Case studies of each of these countries were undertaken as part of the Support for African Agriculture Project (SAAP), a project largely financed by the French Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Agriculture and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD). The purpose was to identify constraints to agricultural growth and poverty reduction that might be eased through better policy, both domestically and internationally.
Agricultural Progress in Cameroon, Ghana and Mali
Why It Happened and How to Sustain It
Policy paper
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Abstract
