Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Agricultural Progress and Poverty Reduction

Synthesis Report
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg6v1vk8zr2-en
Authors
Joe Dewbre, Dalila Cervantes-Godoy, Silvia Sorescu
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Dewbre, J., D. Cervantes-Godoy and S. Sorescu (2011), “Agricultural Progress and Poverty Reduction: Synthesis Report”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 49, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg6v1vk8zr2-en.
Go to top