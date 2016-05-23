Skip to main content
African Economic Outlook 2016

Sustainable Cities and Structural Transformation
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/aeo-2016-en
Authors
African Development Bank, OECD, United Nations Development Programme
Tags
African Economic Outlook
English
français
Cite this content as:

AfDB/OECD/UNDP (2016), African Economic Outlook 2016: Sustainable Cities and Structural Transformation, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/aeo-2016-en.
