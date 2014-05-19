The African Economic Outlook 2014 analyses the continent’s growing role in the world economy and predicts two-year macroeconomic prospects. It details the performance of African economies in crucial areas: growth, financing, trade policies and regional integration, human development, and governance.

Country notes now cover all 54 African countries. They summarise recent economic growth, forecast gross domestic product for 2014 and 2015, and highlight the main policy issues facing each country. A statistical annex compares country-specific economic, social and political variables.