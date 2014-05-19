Skip to main content
African Economic Outlook 2014

Global Value Chains and Africa's Industrialisation
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/aeo-2014-en
Authors
African Development Bank, OECD, United Nations Development Programme
Tags
African Economic Outlook
English
français
português

Cite this content as:

AfDB/OECD/UNDP (2014), African Economic Outlook 2014: Global Value Chains and Africa's Industrialisation, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/aeo-2014-en.
