African Economic Outlook 2011

This tenth edition of the African Economic Outlook finds the continent on the rebound and expects it growth performance in the next years to resume at pre-crisis levels. The focus of the 2010 AEO is Africa's Emerging Economic Partnerships, presenting a comprehensive review of Africa's expanding economic relations with outside the continent that until very recently did not belong to the club of traditional “donors”, the OECD Development Assistance Committee. Africa benefits not only from the visible direct interactions with large emerging countries – investment, trade, aid – but also from the macroeconomic, political and strategic advantages that their rise has produced. As always, country chapters provide detailed information on a country-by-country basis and the statistical annex provides a wide variety of indicators for the countries covered. This year, the AEA covers all African countries except Eritriea and Somalia.

Full-length country notes and report are available on www.africaneconomicoutlook.org