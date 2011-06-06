Skip to main content
African Economic Outlook 2011

Africa and its Emerging Partners
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/aeo-2011-en
Authors
OECD, African Development Bank, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, United Nations Development Programme
Tags
African Economic Outlook
English
français
Cite this content as:

OECD et al. (2011), African Economic Outlook 2011: Africa and its Emerging Partners, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/aeo-2011-en.
