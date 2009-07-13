Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

African Economic Outlook 2009

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/aeo-2009-en
Authors
OECD, African Development Bank, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa
Tags
African Economic Outlook
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD/AfDB/UN ECA (2009), African Economic Outlook 2009, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/aeo-2009-en.
Go to top