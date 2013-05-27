African Economic Outlook 2013

The African Economic Outlook is the only annual report that monitors in detail the economic performance of 53 individual countries on the continent, using a strictly comparable analytical framework.

The focus of the 2013 edition if structural transformation and natural resources in Africa. This edition draws lessons from Africa and elsewhere on how to accelerate structural change and amplify the positive force of natural resources. The report also features and overview of Africa's performance and prospects, country notes and a rich statistical annex.