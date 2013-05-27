Skip to main content
African Economic Outlook 2013

Structural Transformation and Natural Resources
https://doi.org/10.1787/aeo-2013-en
OECD, African Development Bank, United Nations Development Programme, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa
African Economic Outlook
English
français
OECD et al. (2013), African Economic Outlook 2013: Structural Transformation and Natural Resources, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/aeo-2013-en.
