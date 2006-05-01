Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

African Economic Outlook 2006

Moving Towards Political Stability?
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/246582074463
Authors
Lucia Wegner, Henri-Bernard Solignac Lecomte
Tags
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Wegner, L. and H. Solignac Lecomte (2006), “African Economic Outlook 2006: Moving Towards Political Stability?”, OECD Development Centre Policy Insights, No. 20, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/246582074463.
Go to top