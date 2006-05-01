The focus on war and anecdotal evidence hides real progress towards more stable and open political systems in Africa. This is demonstrated by a new indicator based on a systematic screening of political events and decisions over the last ten years. The diagnosis for 2004 and 2005 is more positive than may have been thought.
African Economic Outlook 2006
Moving Towards Political Stability?
Policy paper
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
1 May 2012
-
Policy paper1 September 2011
-
1 June 2011
-
Policy paper1 November 2010
-
1 November 2010
-
Policy paper1 November 2010
-
Policy paper1 February 2009
-
Policy paper1 February 2009
Related publications
-
5 July 2024
-
2 July 2024
-
1 May 2024
-
9 March 2024
-
9 March 2024
-
13 November 2023
-
Working paper8 September 2023
-
31 July 2023