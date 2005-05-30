African Economic Outlook 2005

The African Economic Outlook, a joint project of the African Development Bank and the OECD Development Centre, is an annual review of the recent economic situation and the likely short-term evolution of selected African countries.

The analysis is presented on a country-by-country basis using a unique analytical design. This common framework includes a forecasting exercise for the current and the two following years using a simple macroeconomic model, together with an analysis of the social and political context. It also contains a comparative synthesis of African country prospects, placing the evolution of African economies in the world economic context. A statistical appendix completes the volume.

"OECD has prepared a thorough report on the economic situation in Africa."

-Julius Coles, President, Africare