Growth will accelerate for net oil exporters and weaken slightly for oil importers. Inflation is rising due to increases in the price of food imports and rising oil prices. The current-account deficits of oil-importing countries are increasing.
Africa in 2008
Breaking Down the Growth
Policy paper
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights
Abstract
