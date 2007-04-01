Growth will accelerate for net oil exporters and weaken slightly for oil importers, strengthening the trends projected in African Economic Outlook 2006. For the oil importers, moreover, inflation is moving to double-digit levels. Budget deficits in oil-importing countries appear to have stabilised. The current account deficits of these same countries have increased from 2 % in 1998-2004, to about 4 % since 2005. * This Policy Insights introduces the African Economic Outlook 2007.
Africa in 2007
Multifaceted Growth
Policy paper
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights
Abstract
