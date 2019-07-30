Adverse Outcome Pathway on inhibition of Thyroperoxidase and subsequent adverse neurodevelopmental outcomes in mammals

This AOP describes one adverse outcome that may result from the inhibition of thyroperoxidase (TPO) during mammalian development. Chemical inhibition of TPO results in decreased thyroid hormone (TH) synthesis, and subsequent reduction in circulating concentrations of THs. THs are essential for normal human brain development, both prenatally and postnatally, modulating genes critical for a normal neuroanatomical development, with subsequent effects on neurophysiology, and finally neurological function. Therefore, chemicals that interfere with TH synthesis have the potential to cause TH insufficiency that may result in adverse neurodevelopmental effects in offspring. Herein, we discuss the implications of developmental TPO inhibition for hippocampal anatomy, function, and ultimately neural function. The hippocampus is known to be critically involved in cognitive, emotional, and memory function. The adverse consequences of TH insufficiency depend both on severity and developmental timing, indicating that exposure to TPO inhibitors may produce different effects at different developmental windows of exposure.