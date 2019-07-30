Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Adverse Outcome Pathway on inhibition of Thyroperoxidase and subsequent adverse neurodevelopmental outcomes in mammals

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ea5aa069-en
Authors
Kevin M. Crofton, Mary Gilbert, Katie Paul Friedman, Barbara Demeneix, Mary Sue Marty, R. Thomas Zoeller
Tags
OECD Series on Adverse Outcome Pathways
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Crofton, K. et al. (2019), “Adverse Outcome Pathway on inhibition of Thyroperoxidase and subsequent adverse neurodevelopmental outcomes in mammals”, OECD Series on Adverse Outcome Pathways, No. 13, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ea5aa069-en.
Go to top