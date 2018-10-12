Skip to main content
Adverse Outcome Pathway on Inhibition of the mitochondrial complex I of nigro-striatal neurons leading to parkinsonian motor deficits

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/b46c3c00-en
Authors
Anna Bal-Price, Marcel Leist, Stefan Schildknecht, Florianne Tschudi-Monnet, Alicia Paini, Andrea Terron
Tags
OECD Series on Adverse Outcome Pathways
Cite this content as:

Bal-Price, A. et al. (2018), “Adverse Outcome Pathway on Inhibition of the mitochondrial complex I of nigro-striatal neurons leading to parkinsonian motor deficits”, OECD Series on Adverse Outcome Pathways, No. 7, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b46c3c00-en.
