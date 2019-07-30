Skip to main content
Adverse Outcome Pathway on inhibition of Na+/I- symporter (NIS) leads to learning and memory impairment

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/7ca86a34-en
Authors
Alexandra Rolaki, Francesca Pistollato, Sharon Munn, Anna Bal-Price
Tags
OECD Series on Adverse Outcome Pathways
Cite this content as:

Rolaki, A. et al. (2019), “Adverse Outcome Pathway on inhibition of Na+/I- symporter (NIS) leads to learning and memory impairment”, OECD Series on Adverse Outcome Pathways, No. 14, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/7ca86a34-en.
