Adverse Outcome Pathway on histone deacetylase inhibition leading to testicular atrophy

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/b9c4bdb2-en
Authors
Shihori Tanabe, Akihiko Hirose, Takashi Yamada
Tags
OECD Series on Adverse Outcome Pathways
Cite this content as:

Tanabe, S., A. Hirose and T. Yamada (2021), “Adverse Outcome Pathway on histone deacetylase inhibition leading to testicular atrophy”, OECD Series on Adverse Outcome Pathways, No. 17, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b9c4bdb2-en.
