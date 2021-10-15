Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Adverse Outcome Pathway on Cyp2E1 activation leading to liver cancer

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/56e9bbf0-en
Authors
Francina Webster, Iain B. Lambert, Carole L. Yauk
Tags
OECD Series on Adverse Outcome Pathways
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Webster, F., I. Lambert and C. Yauk (2021), “Adverse Outcome Pathway on Cyp2E1 activation leading to liver cancer”, OECD Series on Adverse Outcome Pathways, No. 19, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/56e9bbf0-en.
Go to top