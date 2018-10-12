Adverse Outcome Pathway on chronic binding of antagonist to N-methyl-D-aspartate receptors during brain development leading to neurodegeneration with impairment in learning and memory in aging

This AOP links chronic NMDA receptors inhibition during brain development to

neurodegeneration in hippocampus and cortex with amyloid plaque deposition and tau

hyperphosphorylation, and impairment of learning and memory, which are considered as

hallmark of Alzheimer's disease. It makes use of some KEs and KERs from AOP 13 and

introduces Neuroinflammation as KE, which is involved in several neurodegenerative

diseases. This AOP is based on the hypothesis of Landrigan and coworkers (2005)

proposing an early origin of neurodegenerative diseases in later life. The chemical initiator

used in this AOP for the empirical support is lead (Pb). In adults, cumulative lifetime Pb

exposure is also associated with decline in cognition, suggesting that long-term exposure

during development or occupational exposure increases the risk to develop

neurodegenerative disease. The long latency period between exposure and late-onset of

effects gives a very broad life-stage applicability. The gap of knowledge is mainly due to

limited quantitative evaluations.