Adverse Outcome Pathway on binding to the picrotoxin site of ionotropic GABA receptors leading to epileptic seizures in adult brain

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/9226875e-en
Ping Gong, Edward J. Perkins
OECD Series on Adverse Outcome Pathways
Gong, P. and E. Perkins (2019), “Adverse Outcome Pathway on binding to the picrotoxin site of ionotropic GABA receptors leading to epileptic seizures in adult brain”, OECD Series on Adverse Outcome Pathways, No. 11, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9226875e-en.
