Adverse Outcome Pathway on Aryl hydrocarbon receptor activation leading to uroporphyria

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/fde13d2c-en
Authors
Amani Farhat, Gillian Manning, Jason O’Brien, Sean W. Kennedy
Tags
OECD Series on Adverse Outcome Pathways
Cite this content as:

Farhat, A. et al. (2019), “Adverse Outcome Pathway on Aryl hydrocarbon receptor activation leading to uroporphyria”, OECD Series on Adverse Outcome Pathways, No. 15, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/fde13d2c-en.
