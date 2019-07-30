Skip to main content
Adverse Outcome Pathway on aryl hydrocarbon receptor activation leading to early life stage mortality, via increased COX-2

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/bd46b538-en
Jon Doering, Markus Hecker, Daniel L. Villeneuve, Xiaowei Zhang
OECD Series on Adverse Outcome Pathways
Doering, J. et al. (2019), “Adverse Outcome Pathway on aryl hydrocarbon receptor activation leading to early life stage mortality, via increased COX-2”, OECD Series on Adverse Outcome Pathways, No. 12, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/bd46b538-en.
