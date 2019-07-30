Skip to main content
Adverse Outcome Pathway on antagonist binding to PPARα leading to body-weight loss

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/29d4e08d-en
Authors
Kurt A. Gust, Mitchell S. Wilbanks, Zachary A. Collier, Lyle D. Burgoon, Edward J. Perkins
Tags
OECD Series on Adverse Outcome Pathways
Cite this content as:

Gust, K. et al. (2019), “Adverse Outcome Pathway on antagonist binding to PPARα leading to body-weight loss”, OECD Series on Adverse Outcome Pathways, No. 10, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/29d4e08d-en.
