The present AOP describes antagonistic chemical binding to the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor α (PPARα), resulting in preferential binding a co-repressor to the overall PPARα signalling complex causing a chain of events that includes: antagonism of PPARα nuclear signalling, decreased transcriptional expression of PPARα-regulated genes that support energy metabolism, inhibited metabolic energy production (decreased fatty acid beta oxidation and ketogenesis), and increase in catabolism of muscle protein, culminating with starvation-like weight loss. The AOP is likely to be synergised during fasting, starvation or malnutrition events. The adverse outcome of this AOP is body-weight loss, which within the context of dynamic energy budget theory, decreases energy allocations to organismal maturation and reproduction and has been demonstrated to negatively affect ecological fitness.
Adverse Outcome Pathway on antagonist binding to PPARα leading to body-weight loss
Working paper
OECD Series on Adverse Outcome Pathways
Abstract
