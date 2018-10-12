Adverse Outcome Pathway on Androgen receptor agonism leading to reproductive dysfunction (in repeat-spawning fish)

This AOP details the linkage between binding and activation of androgen receptor (AR) in

females and reductions in cumulative fecundity and spawning. AR-mediated activities are

among the major concerns in endocrine disruptor screening programs. Cumulative

fecundity is the apical endpoint considered in the OECD 229 Fish Short Term Reproduction

Assay. It is also one of several variables with demographic significance in forecasting fish

population trends. Therefore, this AOP supports the use of measures of AR activation as a

means to identify chemicals with potential to adversely affect fish populations. At present,

this AOP is largely supported by evidence from small laboratory model fish species. While

many aspects of the biology underlying this AOP are largely conserved across oviparous

vertebrates, its relevance to vertebrate classes other than fish, or to fish species employing

different reproductive strategies has not been established. Thus, the applicability domain

should be carefully considered when evaluating fit-for-purpose.