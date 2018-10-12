Skip to main content
Adverse Outcome Pathway on Androgen receptor agonism leading to reproductive dysfunction (in repeat-spawning fish)

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/b0c6838a-en
Daniel L. Villeneuve
OECD Series on Adverse Outcome Pathways
Villeneuve, D. (2018), “Adverse Outcome Pathway on Androgen receptor agonism leading to reproductive dysfunction (in repeat-spawning fish)”, OECD Series on Adverse Outcome Pathways, No. 9, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b0c6838a-en.
