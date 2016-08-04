Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Adverse Outcome Pathway on Alkylation of DNA in Male Pre-Meiotic Germ Cells Leading to Heritable Mutations

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlsvvxn1zjc-en
Authors
Carole Yauk, Iain Lambert, Francesco Marchetti, George Douglas
Tags
OECD Series on Adverse Outcome Pathways
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Yauk, C. et al. (2016), “Adverse Outcome Pathway on Alkylation of DNA in Male Pre-Meiotic Germ Cells Leading to Heritable Mutations”, OECD Series on Adverse Outcome Pathways, No. 3, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlsvvxn1zjc-en.
Go to top