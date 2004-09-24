Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Addressing Market-Access Concerns of Developing Countries arising from Environmental and Health Requirements

Lessons from National Experiences
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/680373044623
Authors
Dale Andrew, Karim Dahou, Ronald Steenblik
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Andrew, D., K. Dahou and R. Steenblik (2004), “Addressing Market-Access Concerns of Developing Countries arising from Environmental and Health Requirements: Lessons from National Experiences”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 5, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/680373044623.
Go to top