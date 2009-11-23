This report examines the performance of the Public Employment Service (PES) and the effectiveness of activation strategies in Finland. It covers the role of the key actors, the placement function of the PES, the structure of out-of-work benefits and the related incentives and disincentives for taking up work, and provides an overview of the different active labour market programmes (ALMPs).
Activation Policies in Finland
Working paper
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Abstract
