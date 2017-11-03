Skip to main content
Accounting for mitigation targets in Nationally Determined Contributions under the Paris Agreement

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/63937a2b-en
Authors
Christina Hood, Carly Soo
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers
Cite this content as:

Hood, C. and C. Soo (2017), “Accounting for mitigation targets in Nationally Determined Contributions under the Paris Agreement”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2017/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/63937a2b-en.
