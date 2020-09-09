Access to justice and the COVID-19 pandemic

This policy brief focuses on the immediate and medium term consequences of the COVID-19 crisis for justice systems and their users, and proposes steps that can be taken during this period to ensure access to justice for all. It draws nine key lessons from the crisis for justice systems to develop stronger people-centred practices and contribute to an inclusive economic recovery. Its associated Compendium of Country Practices gathers good practice examples from across the globe to support justice systems in maintaining service provisions even during lockdowns, protecting the most vulnerable and undertaking remarkable innovations as a result of the crisis.