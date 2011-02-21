A Tuning-AHELO Conceptual Framework of Expected Desired/Learning Outcomes in Engineering

The OECD Secretariat, at the invitation of the AHELO Group of National Experts, contracted the Tuning Association to undertake initial development work on learning outcomes to be used for valid and reliable assessments of students from diverse institutions and countries. The two disciplines selected for the AEHLO Feasibility Study are engineering and economics.

Following the Tuning approach, academics from various regions and countries in the world reached consensus on definitions of expected learning outcomes for bachelor’s-type programmes in both disciplines. This Working Paper presents the outcomes of their work for the engineering discipline.

Members of the Engineering Tuning-AHELO working group defined general learning outcomes for all engineering programmes supplemented by branch specifications for the fields of mechanical, electrical and civil engineering, taking into account different degree profiles and relevant occupations.

In addition to the agreed upon learning outcomes, the paper presents an overview of the field of engineering, the typical degrees and engineering occupations associated to the first and second cycle degrees. The paper also discusses the role of learning outcomes and presents the approach used to defining them. A comparative summary of some of the most influential learning outcomes frameworks in the engineering field is also provided.