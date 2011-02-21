Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

A Tuning-AHELO Conceptual Framework of Expected Desired/Learning Outcomes in Engineering

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kghtchn8mbn-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2011), “A Tuning-AHELO Conceptual Framework of Expected Desired/Learning Outcomes in Engineering”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 60, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kghtchn8mbn-en.
Go to top