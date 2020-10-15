Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

A survey of GHG mitigation policies for the agriculture, forestry and other land use sector

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/59ff2738-en
Authors
Ben Henderson, Clara Frezal, Eimear Flynn
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Henderson, B., C. Frezal and E. Flynn (2020), “A survey of GHG mitigation policies for the agriculture, forestry and other land use sector”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 145, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/59ff2738-en.
Go to top