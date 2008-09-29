Skip to main content
A Review of Methods for Quantifying the Trade Effects of Standards in the Agri-Food Sector

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/235833787115
Authors
Jane Korinek, Mark Melatos, Marie-Luise Rau
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Korinek, J., M. Melatos and M. Rau (2008), “A Review of Methods for Quantifying the Trade Effects of Standards in the Agri-Food Sector”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 79, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/235833787115.
