Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

A New Library for Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/627167257715
Authors
Hugh Kelly
Tags
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Kelly, H. (2004), “A New Library for Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology”, PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building, No. 2004/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/627167257715.
Go to top