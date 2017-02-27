Skip to main content
A method for estimating global trade in value added within agriculture and food value chains

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f3a84910-en
Authors
Jared Greenville, Kentaro Kawasaki, Raphaël Beaujeu
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Cite this content as:

Greenville, J., K. Kawasaki and R. Beaujeu (2017), “A method for estimating global trade in value added within agriculture and food value chains”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 99, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f3a84910-en.
