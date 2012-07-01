Skip to main content
A Comparative Study of Risk Management in Agriculture under Climate Change

Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k94d6fx5bd8-en
Jesús Antón, Shingo Kimura, Jussi Lankoski, Andrea Cattaneo
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Antón, J. et al. (2012), “A Comparative Study of Risk Management in Agriculture under Climate Change”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 58, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k94d6fx5bd8-en.
