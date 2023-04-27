Skip to main content
A Bayesian workflow for the analysis and reporting of international large-scale surveys

A case study using the OECD Teaching and Learning International Survey
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/588c4a12-en
Authors
David Kaplan, Kjorte Harra
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Kaplan, D. and K. Harra (2023), “A Bayesian workflow for the analysis and reporting of international large-scale surveys: A case study using the OECD Teaching and Learning International Survey”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 291, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/588c4a12-en.
