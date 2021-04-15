This paper describes the aggregate findings of a survey conducted to assess where the members of the OECD Development Assistance Committee (DAC) Results Community stand with regard to the Guiding Principles on Managing for Sustainable Development Results (MfSDR) adopted in July 2019. In addition to presenting detailed findings against each Principle, the paper examines the main strengths and constraints providers are facing to align to the Principles and analyses the correlations between the Principles, concluding on the more practical consequences for systemic and tailored approaches to implementing them.
A baseline survey of the guiding principles on managing for sustainable development results
Working paper
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Abstract
