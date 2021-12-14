Czechia and the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention

2023 Czechia must urgently adopt legislation to protect prosecutorial independence

2021 Independence of prosecutors is a serious concern in the Czech Republic, following allegations of government's pressure

2017 The Czech Republic must take significant steps to enforce its foreign bribery laws, but demonstrates commitment to improve l Also available in Czech

2013 Regrettably low awareness in the private sector is an obstacle to the fight against foreign bribery in the Czech Republic

2006 The OECD urges the Czech Republic to introduce liability of legal persons for foreign bribery in order to meet the requirements of the OECD Convention